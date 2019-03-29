Tori Spelling Sparks Outrage With Social Media Following Latest Post About Muffins

Tori Spelling sparked another Instagram firestorm with her latest ad post, in which she suggested Entenmann’s Little Bites muffins were healthy for children.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a group of photos of her children munching on the treats, alongside a long caption about how convenient the muffins are for a busy mother of five.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them,” Spelling wrote. “#Ad Thank you [Little Bites Snacks] for being yummy and kiddo approved ( my littles [love] the Chocolate Chip Muffins, Blueberry Muffins, and Strawberry Yogurt Muffins) while this mama bear is grateful that #lovelittlebites has no high fructose or corn syrup and is made with real ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.”

She continued, “PS- They are easy and mess free for little hands and great on the go! What is your kiddos fave flavor? #momwin.”

While some of the more recent comments on the post are from parents who said they would try them and other Instagram users shocked by the bashing Spelling has taken, early posts complained about her claiming the muffins are healthy.

“Imagine what a better country we would live in if farmers could afford to sponsor celebrity posts instead of big junk food companies. It would be awesome if this was an ad for fruit or veggies,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry Tori but these are so greasy… I’m not a total health food mom as my daughter just fell asleep eating a chocolate donut but I found these snacks to be excessively fatty and truly awful for children,” another person wrote. “That being said I looooove their tiny brownies!!”

“Your posts have become commercials…so disappointing…And-unfollow!” one user wrote.

“They contain about 70% of a child’s daily recommended sugar intake. Sugar and diabetes is a huge threat to kids today. They should probably be an occasional treat rather than a regular snack,” another wrote.

Others also body-shamed Spelling’s children. Spelling has said in the past it is “not easy” to see her children bullied on her Instagram page.

“I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like… ‘What?’ Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply,” Spelling told Us Weekly in February. “You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession.”

Spelling said trolls “cross a line” when they go after a celebrity’s children, adding, “That is just wrong and shame on you.”

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are parents to Liam, 12, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.

Spelling will join Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green in a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion miniseries for Fox this summer.

Photo credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images