Tori Spelling’s Husband Dean McDermott Responds to Online Bullying of His Family

Dean McDermott is standing up for his family. The father of five defended his wife, Tori Spelling, and their children on Twitter this week after he was criticized for advertising an upcoming boxing class that he’s hosting.

First bullying my wife, my kids and now me? Check out season 3 of my Netflix series SLASHER premiering this summer. And, thanks for the free publicity for my new passion project. Hope to see you at the Lunch Punch with Dean McDermott. #empoweringpeople no matter what you print. — Dean McDermott (@imdeanmcdermott) February 5, 2019

“First bullying my wife, my kids and now me? Check out season 3 of my Netflix series SLASHER premiering this summer. And, thanks for the free publicity for my new passion project,” he tweeted in response to Radar Online. The publication had tweeted that McDermott “is pulling out all the stops amid his and wife Tori Spelling’s money woes” alongside a link to an article.

McDermott added that he’s choosing to empower people, despite the criticism of him. “Hope to see you at the Lunch Punch with Dean McDermott,” he wrote. “#empoweringpeople no matter what you print.”

The 52-year-old had previously posted an Instagram video advertising his Feb. 11 75-minute fitness class, which for $25 will allow attendees the chance to “try and punch me in the face.”

McDermott is no stranger to clapping back on social media. Last month, the Chopped Canada host slammed social media trolls who body-shamed his children. After Spelling shared a photo of herself, McDermott and their kids — 11-year-old Liam, 10-year-old Stella, 7-year-old Hattie, 6-year-old Fiinn and 1-year-old Beau — comments on the post quickly turned negative.

“Why do you let your kids get so fat?” one person asked, while another added that they look “terrible.”

McDermott responded furiously, “I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!”

He said his kids are all going through “different growth stages” and that it’s unkind to comment on their sizes.

“As far as saying my children are overweight, well that’s just mean and uncalled for,” he said. “They’re going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They’re happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge.”

He added that the photo had been taken after a long day at school. “So I apologize we didn’t get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. They’re kids. They’re messy and dirty. That’s what they do,” he continued.

Later, he thanked all the fans who came to the family’s “defense” for being ” compassionate souls,” and proclaimed, “Down with the haters!! Up with love!!”