Tori Spelling Reveals ‘Bad Moms Christmas’ With Instagram Photo

It sounds like Tori Spelling had a holiday-themed night on the town sans kiddos and husband. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared an Instagram photo with Santa Claus and The Millennial Mamas staffers.

Now THIS is a Bad Moms Christmas! A much needed Moms night out last night courtesy of @themillennialmamas ❤️my girls! Thx Santa 🎅 and @thegrovela A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

“Now THIS is a Bad Moms Christmas!” she wrote in the caption, referring to the Bad Moms movie holiday sequel. “A much needed Moms night out last night courtesy of @themillennialmamas.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans commented on the photo with positive reactions like “How fun” and “Merry Christmas,” but others weren’t so pleased that the moms posed for a “Bad Moms Christmas” photo with a baby.

“Santa Clause [sic] looks cranky and poor baby looks scared he will get crushed,” one person wrote.

“You have baby in the center.. No one puts a baby in the center of bad moms,” another said.

Despite the negative comments on the post, Spelling and her family have been getting into the holiday spirit. The 44-year-old mom of 5 added photos to her Instagram story on Tuesday of her family celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

Earlier this month, Spelling and husband Dean McDermott stepped out on the town for an annual Christmas soirée in Washington, D.C., despite allegedly being in financial trouble.

The duo didn’t look fazed by their financial circumstances as they posed with a fan in front of a Christmas tree. Spelling even reportedly posted several images to her Snapchat story gushing over how in love she is with McDermott.

Both Spelling and McDermott are currently being sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars and have both faced jailtime.

In November, it was reported that Spelling was sued by City National Bank for not paying back $171,149.09 that she withdrew. The couple had also been sued by the same bank for not paying back the full amount of a $400,000 loan they took out in 2010. The bank claimed that the couple owed “an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38.”

Spelling is also facing two lawsuits from American Express for owing over $125,000. The couple was also targeted by the IRS for not paying taxes.