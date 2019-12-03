Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff ‘Barely Survived’ Picking out Christmas Tree With Son and Newborn Daughter

Since Christmas is now only weeks away, it’s no surprise to see that the Roloff family has officially gotten into the holiday spirit with their latest family activity. As Tori Roloff related on Instagram, the Roloffs picked out their Christmas tree recently and, apparently, they only “barely survived” the excursion.

“BARELY survived getting our Christmas tree today,” Tori jokingly captioned a photo of the family, including Zach and the couple’s two children, two-year-old Jackson and one-week-old Lilah. She went on to explain exactly why their trip to a Christmas tree farm didn’t go so smoothly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did not dress for snow or rain. Mom couldn’t walk well in the snow. Jackson wanted nothing to do with Santa Claus and almost gave himself a concussion trying to get away,” she wrote. Thankfully, the couple’s newborn daughter was totally fine during the holiday trip, with Tori adding, “Really the only one who held it together was Lilah girl (and dad). Big parenting lesson today… But we did it. Got our tree. Now to sleep the rest of the day away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 1, 2019 at 12:53pm PST

Tori and Zach have certainly had their hands full recently, as the two just welcomed their daughter, Lilah Ray, into the family on Nov. 21. They confirmed the news to Us Weekly with a statement that read, “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Following the birth of their baby girl, both Zach and Tori have taken to Instagram to share some incredibly sweet snaps of her. Zach posted a photo of Lilah relaxing in her bed as their dog, Murphy, looked on. More recently, Tori posted a photo of both of her kiddos in matching Seattle Seahawks gear, which she captioned with, “Just raising them right.”

According to Us Weekly, the Little People, Big World stars announced that they were expecting a second child back in May. At the time, they announced the exciting news via Instagram by including a shot of their son, Jackson, wearing a “Big Brother” shirt. They captioned the post, which also featured Zach and Tori showing off a photo from a recent sonogram, with, “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November. Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”