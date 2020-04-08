Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Son Writes Sweet Note to Doctors and Nurses Amid Pandemic

Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bündchen, and their children are showing their appreciation for healthcare workers working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. To mark World Health Day on Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram to share a number of tributes to nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers, including a sweet note from their 10-year-old son Benjamin.

“Today is World Health Day and we wanted to thank the incredible healthcare workers who are doing their best, every day, to help us,” Bündchen captioned the post. Along with the letter, the accompanying gallery also included video messages and a sweet drawing. “Thank you so much for all your dedication, courage and love.”

“Dear doctors and nurses,” Benjamin’s note began. “This is a very hard in the world right now. Everyone should stay calm. You are all working so hard and because of you, we are going to beat the coronavirus soon. Thank you for all the work you’ve done. You guys are like superheroes. Braver than Batman. Stronger than Superman. And faster than The Flash. You can get any job done. Sending my best wishes.”

Despite a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), healthcare workers have continued to lead the fight against the coronavirus. Globally, there have been more than 1.4 million confirmed cases, with fatalities surpassing 83,000. More than 308,000 people have recovered, according to a Johns Hopkins database.

To show their gratitude, Bündchen and Brady shared a brief video clip in which they thanked the “incredible health care workers, doctors, nurses, everyone who is working to support everyone who’s come down with this really tough virus.” In the clip, Brady said, “We want you to know we support you. We’re here for you. Thank you from our family to yours and we wish you luck and success in dealing with this.”

“Thank you so much. We are sending you all our love and prayers,” Bündchen added. “Thank you for, like my son says, being wonderful heroes for all of us and we wish you nothing but the best. Sending you so much love.”

The post marks just the latest from the Brady clan. In a late-March post, Bündchen encouraged her followers to “try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW.” In the post, which included herself, Benjamin, and daughter Vivian singing a rendition of “Count on Me,” the supermodel also offered a few tips, including reaching out to friends and family, seeking advice from them, and staying connected.