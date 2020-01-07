‘Today’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb’s New Year’s Eve Photo of Daughters Lights up Comments Section

Today co-host Hoda Kotb rang in the New Year with her two adorable daughters, and an NYE photo she shared of them on Instagram has had her comments section lit up. In the post, Kotb’s two girls are seen in matching outfits, and also rocking homemade “Happy New Year” paper-crowns. Many of Kotb’s followers have been showering the post with sweet comments, as one user wrote, “God bless them! I love seeing their beautiful smiles.”

“Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family,” another user commented, while someone else offered, “On my goodness! Slow down little ones. Y’all are growing so fast.”

“Precious ones. Happy New Year! Thank you for sharing your real, beautiful life with us,” a fourth user added.

In addition to adopting her younger daughter earlier in 2019, Kotb also became engaged to her boyfriend Joel Schiffman in the same year.

Kotb sat down for an interview with PEOPLE, recently, and spoke about the big and wonderful changes in her life.

“If someone had said to me when I was a little girl, ‘Hey Hoda, guess what your life is going to be like: When you’re 49 or 50, you’re going to meet the guy you’re going to fall in love with, and you’re going to have children at 55 and 56,’ I would have been like, ‘What?’ It just shows you, the perfect life for you, and this is for me, is exactly as it comes.”

“Everything may look out of order, and it kind of feels it a little bit, but it is all right on time,” she then added.

Regarding Schiffman popping the question, Kotb previously opened up about it on the Today show, saying, “He said some beautiful things. My heart has literally been pounding. I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face.”

“We may go back to the place we were engaged in Mexico,” Kotb went on to say of where they are considering getting married. “Lots of margaritas and Mexican food. Keep the tequila on tap! But, we haven’t thought about it too much, nothing we do is about bells and whistles in that way.

“If he said let’s do it right now, I would. All I want it to be is fun and happy and everybody to feel easy breezy. No coordinated bridesmaids, just come as you are,” she added. “That’s the theme of the rest of my life.”

