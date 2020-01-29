‘Today’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb Gets Candid About More Babies: ‘Maybe the Answer Is Yes’

Hoda Kotb became a mom for the second time in Aprils 2019 when she adopted daughter Hope Catherine, who joined big sister Haley Joy, 2. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kotb opened up about the possibility of welcoming more children, indicating that there’s a fairly good chance it could eventually happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:35am PST

“I don’t know,” she said. “I’m not 100 sure. I’m like a sign person, I always look for signs, and I feel like there are some signs out there that are pointing to… I’ll tell you, I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, I’m wondering if we should and I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ I wrote ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ I wrote ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ I wrote ‘Yes.’ So I was thinking, maybe the answer is yes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kotb’s Today show co-hosts played the clip back to her on Wednesday morning’s episode and noted that she sounds pretty certain how she’ll eventually be a mom of three.

“I think we’re thinking about it,” she said. “But I have to tell you, I keep seeing stories of kids who don’t have what they need. It keeps popping up, so I don’t know. Every time I turn around there’s a story and I’m like, ‘Is this another sign?’”

When Carson Daly asked where she was in her decision “on a scale of 1 to 10,” Kotb responded, “We’re pretty up there.”

Kotb parents her girls with fiancé Joel Schiffman, and the couple announced their engagement in November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 26, 2019 at 1:48am PST

“I can’t believe how different I feel since that moment,” she admitted to DeGeneres in the interview. “I thought we were in love and love is love, so what? But I did feel different the minute he proposed.”

“And when you get married you’ll feel different again,” DeGeneres told her. “It’s really the most amazing thing — people think it doesn’t change, especially when you’ve been with someone for a while, but being married is such a beautiful thing that we get to do and it’s great, I’m really happy for you.”

Kotb added that she and Schiffman will likely marry in the fall.

“I think it’s gonna be super simple, no big deal, we’ll bring some friends, we’ll probably be on a beach somewhere,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC