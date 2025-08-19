Mandy Moore Cast in ‘This Is Us’ Creator’s New Show

Mandy Moore is reuniting with This Is Us creator, Dan Fogleman. Deadline reports Moore will star as a series regular opposite Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy in Hulu’s upcoming untitled football drama.

The series is set inside the world of the NFL, and like This Is Us, the series has a generational family component to it. Moore will star as Lauren, the daughter of NFL team owner Hank Durkin (Macy) and his heir. Meloni is playing the team’s head coach, Danny Roarke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The untitled series is written and executive produced by Fogelman and executive produced by Jess Rosenthal and Kevin Falls. Also on the series as executive producers are David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed for Skydance Sports, which is under Paramount Global.

Moore portrayed the series matriarch, Rebecca, in a critically acclaimed role on This Is Us. Its first season earned four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Moore received an Emmy nomination for her role on This Is Us.

After six seasons, This Is Us aired for six seasons on NBC. The tear jerker was “daunting” for Moore to move on from after its finale aired in May 2022.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore talked about the show’s impact, both in the culture and personally. “Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as [This Is Us],” she said at the time. “And, quite frankly, nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did. I love working and I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the best job in the world for the last six years,” she continued. “I think every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job. I have been reading stuff and thinking about what’s next, but it’s daunting.”