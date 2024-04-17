Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Logan Paul is about to be a dad! The YouTuber-turned-wrestler, 29, is expecting his first baby with his model fiancée Nina Agdal, 32, the couple sharing the exciting news in a joint Instagram post Monday.

"Another Paul coming this Fall," Paul captioned the post, which included an image of the happy couple kissing as Paul held up sonogram photos of their baby. In a second image, the soon-to-be parents looked lovingly at one another as they posed in front of a cherry blossom tree and flower garden. Agdal also shared the news to her own account, where she wrote in an Instagram Story that she "can't wait to meet [her] new little best friend." She also referred to herself and Paul as "mom and dad."

Congratulatory messages were quick to pour in, with Paul's brother, Jake Paul, commenting, "UNCLE JAKEY," adding on his Instagram Story, "The Paul family grows. So happy for y'all." His father, Greg Paul, wrote, "CONGRATS! Looking forward to being a GrandPaul!!" Jack Avery wrote, "congrats brotha! welcome to the club," with another of Paul's followers commenting, "So happy for you two."

The couple are expecting their first child together just months after becoming engaged. After first making their romance Instagram official in December 2022, Paul dropped to one knee and popped the question during their vacation in Lake Como, Italy, he revealed in a video shared to his YouTube channel in July.

"Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me. Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since," he told his followers in the video, which captured the proposal and the sweet words the WWE Superstar shared with Agdal. "You are the love of my life. You're the girl of my dreams. I never thought I'd find you and now that I have, I never want to let you go."

The baby news comes after Paul and Agdal were spotted at "a high-end NYC furniture store" shopping for a nursery last month, according to TMZ. Sources also told the outlet that the Sports Illustrated model is several months along in her pregnancy.