‘The View’ Grills Kim Kardashian for Topless Photo Taken by Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian posted a controversial topless photo on Thursday, which was apparently taken by her daughter, North West. The backlash didn't end with the comment section, as the women on The View had a few things to say about it.

The subject came up on the Feb. 9 episode of the talk show. The ladies discussed the heat Kardashian was getting for the post and whether or not it was justified.

"Is this the kind of thing you want? I mean, everyone else has seen her naked, now the kid has to also?" Joy Behar joked.

"My children have never seen me naked," said Sunny Hostin. "We're not a household that walks around naked, and--"

"My husband has never seen me naked," cut in Behar. "I don't allow it."

Some of the other women on the show didn't find it to be as much of a joking matter as Behar did, however.

"I just think that our society — maybe because of this 'clicktivism,' and because of social media — we're moving away from a sense of modesty, and I don't like it," Hostin said earnestly. "I don't mean to sound like a prude, but why is your 4-year-old taking a picture of you naked?"

"It's just a part of the feature Kardashian schtick of exhibitionism," Behar said. "'Teach her how to do it, then we'll do you,' it's, like, all part of that craziness in that family."

The women made a point of back-pedaling and voicing their love of Kardashian as well. They didn't want to just attack the reality star without mentioning her virtues.

"Look, Kim was on the show and I really enjoyed her," Hostin added. "I thought she was terrific, but..."

"The Kardashians hustle hard," Meghan McCain chimed in. "I don't have a problem with anything they've ever done, it's their right, they're absurdly successful. The problem I have is for her 4-year-old daughter. It sends a message that she's going to be using her sexuality in the way that she's seeing her mom do it."

At that point, guest host Nancy Grace came in with some harsh words.

"If this were somebody else, and not a famous superstar rolling in money, if it had been a regular mom, social services would be knocking on the door right now," declared Grace.

"I think you're right," said Hostin.

"I don't know about that," said Behar. "A lot of kids see their parents naked, they take baths with their parents when they're little."

"I'm just saying, if it weren't Kim. We're so used to seeing Kim naked, and she's beautiful — there's no doubt about that — but you bring the child into it, and that's a whole 'nother game," Grace said.

"Yeah, it's a little tacky," agreed Behar.

The photo got a shaky reception elsewhere, as well. Many of Kardashian's 107 million followers in Instagram felt that the photo op was poor parenting. Others argued that it was more closed-minded to denounce the photo, and there should be nothing wrong with a child being comfortable with nudity.

As usual, Kardashian has allowed the backlash to fly by with no response.