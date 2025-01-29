There’s another little royal in the British line of succession. Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, has welcomed her second baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that little Athena Elizabeth Rose, whose name pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm,” the palace said while also sharing a first-look of the young royal. “The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.”

The statement added that King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the British royal family “have all been informed and are delighted with the news. Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna.”

Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 41, tied the knot in 2020. They are now parents of three after they welcomed 3-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, whose name also honors Queen Elizabeth, in September 2021. Edoardo is also dad to 8-year-old son Christopher Woolf, also known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship. They announced they were expecting their second child together in October.

Edoardo doted on his family’s newest addition on Instagram, where he shared the first official image of the youngster as he sweetly wrote, “She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.” He also thanked hospital staff for “their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time.”

The little royal’s arrival was also celebrated by Beatrice’s mother, who said she was “overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world. She is already so adored and I’m incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!”

With Athena’s birth comes a slight change in the current line of succession. The tiny royal is now 11th in line to the British throne, pushing Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, to 12th. The change hasn’t yet been reflected on the official royal website. Beatrice, meanwhile remains ninth in line after her father, while her daughter Sienna is tenth in the line of succession.