Royal Family Releases Most Romantic Photo From Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

The British Royal Family released a handful of new photos from Princess Eugenie’s wedding to James Brooksbank Saturday, including a beautiful, black and white image of the newlyweds kissing in a carriage.

“In this third picture released today Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are pictured in the Scottish State Coach, upon its return to Windsor Castle following the Carriage Procession,” Kensington Palace said in a statement of the photo snapped by Alex Bramall.

Eugenie and Brooksbank married on Friday, more than five months after Prince William and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Eugenie was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle, with her sister, Princess Beatrice as her Maid of Honor. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also attended the ceremony.

The Royal Family released three other photos taken on Friday, including two at Windsor Castle. The first showed the newlyweds, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Eugenie’s parents, Brooksbank’s parents and Eugenie’s cousins. Prince William was not in the family photo, but his children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were both included.

After the festivities and reception were over, Eugenie followed a somber royal tradition Saturday morning. According to PEOPLE, she put the royal bouquet on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey in London. The tradition began in 1923, when Queen Elizabeth’s mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, laid her bouquet on the grave after her wedding to the future King George VI. Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon did this in honor of her older brother, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed during World War I.

Kate Middleton carried on the tradition after marrying Prince William in 2011, and Markle did the same after her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Eugenie’s bouquet included Lily of the Valleys, Stephanotis pips, baby blue thistles, white spray roses, trailing ivy and myrtle. According to Westminster Abbey, the myrtle also holds a special significance to the Royal Family.

The myrtle is part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria. She was presented with a myrtle by Prince Albert’s grandmother when they visited Germany. When they returned to England, they planted a sprig of myrtle at their retreat, where it still grows today. Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Princess Victoria, carried a myrtle in her bouquet at her 1858 wedding to “signify the traditional innocence of a bride.”

Eugenie also made a statement with her wedding dress, which showed off the scar on her back. She needed surgery when she was 12 to treat scoliosis. According to the BBC, Eugenie wanted to make a statement and inspire others who suffer from a curvature of the spine.

