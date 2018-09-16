Buckingham Palace Unveils Details of Next Royal Wedding

While it feels like we just had one royal wedding, another is right around the corner. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps with their own wedding, and Kensington Palace released more information on their big day.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, will tie the knot on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel, the same location as Harry and Markle’s in May. The Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner is officiating and The Archbishop of York, The Most Revd., and Rt. Hon. John Sentamu will lead the prayers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Queen Elizabeth II will also open up the Windsor Castle grounds for the public. Invitations were sent to 1,200 members of the public after the royal family received more than 100,000 applications.

Other guests will include members of the charities Eugenie and Brooksbank support, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Salvation Army and the UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women. Children from the schools Eugenie attended will also be invited, as well as other members of the Windsor community and the Royal Household staff.

Just as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex did after their wedding ceremony, Eugenie and Brooksbank will have a short carriage ride from Windsor Castle, which will give more members of the public an opportunity to see the newlyweds. However, unlike Markle and Harry, their carriage ride will not take them along the Long Walk.

After the procession, the Queen will host a reception at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie, 28, is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, after her older sister, Princess Beatrice of York and her father. She announced her engagement in January.

Eugenie is well-known as the highest-ranking member of the British royal family to have an Instagram account. She even got in hot water after posting a picture of her father standing in a part of Buckingham Palace that is not supposed to be seen by the public.

“I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public,” Eugenie told British Vogue last month. “It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real.”

Eugenie’s most recent Instagram photos have been adorable throwbacks to her childhood. This week, she shared a photo of herself as a child eating cotton candy.

Her wedding has also been the source of some controversy this weekend. On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that the BBC does not plan to air the ceremony because they think it will be a “ratings flop” in the U.K. Sky News is also only planning to air small parts of the ceremony. This forced Prince Andrew to talk with ITV, which might save the day.

“The feeling at the Palace is that the BBC has dropped the ball,” a source told the Mail. At the end of the day this is going to be a huge Royal Wedding, with all the senior members of the Royal Family in attendance. But nobody wants to take the risk and spend the money it would cost to put it on air.”

There are expected to be about 850 guests at Eugenie’s wedding, and Beatrice was chosen as Eugenie’s chief bridesmaid.

Photo credit: James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images