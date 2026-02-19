Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested on Morning of 66th Birthday

Former Prince Andrew, known now as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The ex-royal, who was stripped of his titles and honors last year amid questions about his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to the BBC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Police officers reportedly arrested Andrew at the home in which he is staying on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is where he has been living since he was evicted from his Royal Lodge home in Windsor upon having his titles stripped in October 2025.

Authorities are investigating allegations that the former Duke of York shared confidential information with the late American financier Epstein during his tenure as trade envoy for the U.K., a role he held from 2001 to 2011. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.

On Feb. 9, the BBC reported that Thames Valley Police confirmed an investigation into a complaint made by the anti-monarchy group Republic, alleging that Andrew had shared confidential information related to his trade envoy role with Epstein, who died in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been named numerous times in the Epstein files recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice. Republic alleged in its complaint that the emails between the former British prince and Epstein proved that Andrew had shown him confidential documents.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

After news of the investigation broke, King Charles’ office released a statement promising to cooperate with law enforcement if approached about the monarch’s brother.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” Buckingham Palace said in a Feb. 9 statement, adding, “As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

Andrew stepped back as a working royal in November 2019 following a “no-holds-barred interview” with the BBC in which he addressed his relationship with Epstein and denied allegations that he had sexually assaulted Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre three times when she was 17.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of his military titles and patronages amid Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit against him. That same year, Andrew, who denied Giuffre’s allegations, settled with her. Three years later, Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41.

“At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” Giuffre’s siblings said in a statement shared with CBS News on Thursday following Andrew’s arrest. “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.