TV Sports Reporter Reveals Pregnancy Following Fertility Struggles

A television sports reporter just shared some big family news. Kelly Somers who has appeared on BBC, talkSport Premier League Productions and Optus Sport, announced she is pregnant with her first child following her battle with fertility issues.

"I never, ever thought I would get to be a mum," Somers said in an interview with OK! "I've grown up thinking it wouldn't be possible. I've had so many problems, so I just feel incredibly fortunate. At my age, everyone knows someone who's going through fertility problems or who has a bad story, and I always thought I was going to be one of those stories."

Somers, 32, also revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis before doctors discovered she had polycystic ovaries in 2019. "It was the biggest relief ever because it fitted and explained everything. she added. "But then also, I knew you can't cure it and it was going to be really hard to conceive. "So at the beginning of this year, Max (Somers' fiance) and I were thinking: 'OK, it's going to take years to have a baby. Let's see what happens.'"

Last week, Somers went to Instagram to share photos of her photoshoot with OK! while showing off her baby bump. In the Instagram post, Somers wrote, "Feeling so incredibly lucky, but for me it was important to not sugarcoat my journey to this point. So a massive thank you to Lesley Jones [OK! Maganzine] for giving me the space to do that and allowing me to be so honest about the realities and worries of fertility, and wanting to be a working mum. I'm also sending so much love to anyone struggling."

Somers recently covered the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand for Optus Sport. British television presenter covered the England national team who reached the finals but lost to Spain. Before the World Cup, Somers talked about working for an Australian-based sports network.

"I've worked for Optus before, they're all really lovely people," Somers said in an interview with Forbes. "I'm actually really looking forward to going and learning a bit more. I worked for them as a reporter in Russia during the men's World Cup but I'm really looking forward to going over to Australia and working for them as a presenter on a day-to-day basis and see how they do things."