‘The Flash’ Star Pregnant With Second Child

Actress Danielle Panabaker revealed this week that she is pregnant with her second child, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The Flash star posted the good news on Instagram where she racked up nearly half a million likes. Now fans are eagerly awaiting each update from the actress.

Panabaker shared one photo of herself clutching a coffee cup outside on a wintry day and one of her inside where her pregnant belly was more visible. She wrote that she couldn’t “keep it to myself anymore,” but it’s not clear how long she herself has had the news. The 34-year-old is married to attorney Hayes Robbins, and they have one other child who was born in 2020. Panabaker tends to keep her family life private. While she does post about parenting, she does not share many pictures of her child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Panabaker’s comments were full of congratulations and well-wishes from fans of The Flash on The CW. These days, she is best known for playing Caitlin Snow – a.k.a. Killer Frost, or just Frost – across several of the different “Arrowverse” shows. She began with a guest appearance on Arrow back in 2014, then became a main cast member on The Flash that fall and has since appeared on Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, as well.

Panabaker was a star before joining The CW’s DC Comics adaptation universe, however. She had some of her breakout roles as a teenager in three Disney films – Stuck in the Suburbs in 2004, Sky High in 2005 and Read It and Weep in 2006. Unlike other young stars, she broke out of that Disney box quickly thanks to the HBO miniseries Empire Falls, among other more adult roles.

In the years that followed, Panabaker made many short appearances on TV shows, including a recurring role in Justified Season 5 and in Necessary Roughness Seasons 1 and 2. At the box office, she also appeared in the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th, among other movies.

Still, it’s no surprise that fans think of Panabaker and Frost as synonymous these days, since the Arrowverse fandom is so dedicated and active. Panabaker is known for being active in the fandom and engaging in panels and other outreach. So far, there’s no word on when her new baby is due, but The Flash Season 8 returns on March 9 on The CW.