‘The Flash’ and Former Disney Star Danielle Panabaker Expecting First Child

Danielle Panabaker, the former Disney movie star who plays Dr. Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on CW’s The Flash, and her husband, Hayes Robbins, are expecting their first child. The 32-year-old star broke the news on her Instagram page Saturday. Panabaker and Robbins have been married since June 2017.

On Saturday morning, Panabaker shared a photo of herself eating breakfast, adding the caption, “Eating for two.” Her representative told PEOPLE their baby is due in spring 2020.

Panabaker’s famous friends and fans celebrated the news on Instagram.

“Woohoo!!! Congrats you two if this is what I think you mean,” actor Sullivan Stapleton wrote.

“Oh my god!!! so exciting,” The Last Ship star Cameron Fuller wrote.

“[Oh my God]! Congrats, you guys!!!” Robin Lord Taylor, who played The Penguin on Gotham, added.

“I knew this day would come! Congrats!!!!!!” The Blacklist actor Edi Gathegi chimed in.

Panabaker and Robbins met through mutual friends and became engaged in June 2016 during a trip to Greece. The couple married a year later, with some of her Flash co-stars in attendance. As Entertainment Tonight reported at the time, Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanaugh, Jesse L. Martin, Katie Cassidy and Victor Garber were guests at the wedding.

Panabaker shot to fame during the 2000s, starring in several Disney movies, including Sky High, Stuck in the Suburbs and Read It And Weep. She also starred on the small screen in Shark, Grey’s Anatomy, Necessary Roughness, Bones, Mad Men and Justified.

In 2014, she debuted in the Arrowverse as Dr. Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on Arrow and became a lead star on the spin-off The Flash. She appeared in crossover episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

In March, Panabaker joined The CW in saying goodbye to Arrow, which will end after its current eighth season.

“Congrats to all my [Arrow] friends on an an incredible run. Season 8 is quite an accomplishment and yet I still can’t believe it will be your last! Grateful to have been a small part of the journey, especially because without [Arrow] there would be no [The Flash],” she tweeted.

Panabaker has also directed two episodes of The Flash, including the upcoming “License to Elongate.” Last season, she directed “Godspeed.”

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker told Entertainment Weekly about getting a chance to direct last year. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

New episodes of The Flash air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images