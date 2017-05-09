‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals How She Found out About Ex Ryan Edwards’ Engagement

Talk about a surprise! Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout recently revealed how she found out about her ex Ryan Edwards’ engagement to his girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer, and let’s just say we didn’t see this one coming.

According to Us Weekly, Bookout said she had no idea when Edwards was going to ask Standifer for her hand in marriage, but that she supports the couple nonetheless.

The surprise twist comes in when Bookout shares who broke the news to her.

“[Mackenzie] called me and told me, and Bentley was going to their house the next day,” Bookout explained. “And she was super excited when she called me. She told me not to tell Bentley because they planned to tell him in person the next day. It was a tough secret to keep because I wanted to be excited with him, but obviously, it wasn’t my place to tell him.”

Though the relationship between Bookout and Edwards has sometimes been rocky, Bookout said she is truly happy for them.

“They genuinely care about each other,” she said. “They have a very healthy relationship. I think she’s very understanding and supportive of him — she’s a really good friend to him, but she also has enough of a ‘I’m not going to put up with your s–t attitude.’ It’s the perfect balance for what Ryan needs in a partner. I like her, so it has to be easier on him.”

We love how mature everyone is handling the new step in the MTV star’s life, and are wishing Edwards and Standifer the best as they move toward those wedding bells!

