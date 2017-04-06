‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Might Have Revealed Father of Third Child

Well, it looks like Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry might have dropped some huge details on her who baby’s daddy is for her third child. His name? Long-time friend of the MTV star, Chris Lopez. The two have been friends for a long-time and she posted a Snapchat picture that all but gave it away.

The caption to the photo reads “Babyyyyyyy lo” with a black heart emoji. This only fanned the flames of speculation that Lopez is her baby daddy.

In January, around the time Lowry would have found out she’s pregnant, her friend tweeted, “To my miracle child, I’m so sorry,” and the Teen Mom 2 star was the only person to like it before he deleted it, according to In Touch.

Lowry also did a strange Facebook Live recording just days before the Snapchat, where she and a friend were talking baby names and she responded to the suggestion of “Holden” by saying, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby!’ ” Fans started losing their minds in the comments, immediately speculating she’s talking about Lopez, so she quickly ended the live stream.

