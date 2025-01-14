Lucy Fallon is a mom of two! The Coronation Street star, 29, welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 27, the proud parents announced on Tuesday.

Fallon revealed that the baby, a girl, was born on Saturday. She captioned the first photo of the infant, “our teeny angel girl is here.” The child is wearing a shirt that reads “little sister.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lucy Fallon attends the National Television Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fallon, who portrays Bethany Platt in the ITV soap opera, and Ledson announced they were expecting their second child together in August. The actress revealed the news by sharing a first look at her baby bump in a video featuring their family of three, including toddler son Sonny Jude, revealing that she was “half way there.” Just a few weeks later, the happy couple shared the exciting news that little Sonny was going to have a baby sister, Fallon posting a gender reveal video to Instagram captioned, “complete.”

Throughout her pregnancy journey, the actress shared numerous other glimpses into her pregnancy journey, including several photo dumps with images of her growing baby belly. She also posted a sweet picture on her 29th birthday of herself with a hand resting on her bump, writing, “spiritually enlightened at 29.” She even bore her bump as she attended the star-studded National Television Awards 2024 in September, the actress wearing a white dress with a sheer midriff. Sharing a snapshot from the evening to Instagram, Fallon said she enjoyed a “night out with my baby girl.”

Fallon and Ledson first met through friends in 2017 and sparked romance three years later in 2020, according to The Mirror. They welcomed their first child, Sonny Jude, in January 2023, and revealed in April that they were hoping to eventually expand their family. Ledson told ITV’s Drama Queens at three time, per the Daily Mail, “maybe one more,” with Fallon suggesting “two.”

Fallon is an actress best known for her portrayal of Bethany Platt on the popular British soap opera Coronation Street. She first appeared in the role for five years between 2015 and 2020, and made her big return to the series earlier this year following a four-year absence. She has also appeared on Sour Hall, Tom Jones, and Drama Queens, per her IMDb profile. Ledson, meanwhile, is a midfielder for Preston North End.