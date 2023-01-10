Shemar Moore Reveals Special Significance of His Unborn Child's Due Date

Shemar Moore's first child is due on a date with major significance to the actor. The Criminal Minds star, 52, announced Monday that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 39, are expecting their first child together – a baby girl they plan on naming Frankie. Moore shared in a sneak peek of his upcoming Jan. 26 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Frankie's Feb. 8 due date marks the third anniversary of the death of his mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he told host Jennifer Hudson. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

"That is news," Hudson exclaimed at the news. "And your mama gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven." Moore added he's "so excited" to become a father, admitting, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. ...My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Moore and Dizon shared the news that they were expecting a baby girl on Instagram Monday as well, sharing that while his mother couldn't be there in person to watch him become a father, she's still "a part of all of this." The S.W.A.T. actor began the video, "Today is the day. You know your boy's got butterflies. Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf-king Moore...is going to find out if he's going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy."

Dizon, who is a mother to one daughter with ex Stephen Bishop, and one son from a previous relationship, added in the video that she was "excited" but "anxious" to learn if she was having another baby girl or boy. "I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy like [Moore] says 10 fingers, 10 toes," she told the camera before their reveal disclosed the fact that the happy couple was expecting a daughter. "I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it's going to be amazing."