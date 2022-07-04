Sharna Burgess Says Her Body Is 'Unrecognizable' After Welcoming Baby With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess is getting real about postpartum life less than a week after she and boyfriend Brian Austin Green welcomed son Zane. The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a sweet snap holding her little boy on her Instagram Story Sunday, showing off her postpartum underwear as she revealed just how her body has changed throughout the childbirth process.

"I spotted a kneecap!!! Not kidding...they have been MIA until now," Burgess began, calling her body "utterly unrecognizable" after giving birth. "Every ounce of water in my body has gone to my vagina and down lol," she added. "Postpartum is serious business guys. The body just has to work its way through it slowly."

The dancer gave birth on June 28 and was quick to reassure herself and her fellow postpartum moms that the changes they're experiencing aren't anything to fret over. "Ladies, our bodies are incredible," Burgess wrote. "I'm in awe and wonder of what's happening, all while practicing a new level of patience with myself. And it's worth every single bit."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and his girlfriend announced baby Zane's arrival two days after he came into the world. Zane is Burgess' first child and Green's fifth – he also shares Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 with ex-wife Megan Fox. Burgess has been sharing moments from her life with Green since welcoming Zane on social media, posting a photo of father and son taking a team nap Sunday.

"I couldn't be more in love with this stage in our lives," she wrote alongside the photo. "The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers." She continued, "Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do." Green earned major points from the new mom when he gave her the gift of a full night's rest. "I got to take this cos Daddy gave Mummy the night off and did all the feedings," Burgess shared in another Instagram Story slide on Sunday. "I slept a whole night and that is ... an absolute gift."