‘Shameless’ Star Jeremy Allen White Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Addison Timlin

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White and longtime girlfriend Addison Timlin are officially engaged, Us Weekly reported Sunday.

The two sparked rumors they had gotten engaged Friday, when they were spotted holding hands in L.A., with Timlin sporting a diamond ring on her left hand. Sunday, Timlin shared a sweet photo of the two featuring the bling prominently with the caption, “Mom & Dad.”

The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Ezer, in October 2018, with the actress writing on Instagram at the time,”Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter.”

The two announced their big baby news in June, with Timlin sharing a photo of herself and White touching her bare baby bump.

“We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams,” she wrote in the caption. “Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come.”

White and Timlin began dating in 2016, years after they co-starred in the 2008 movie Afterschool. Since then, they have both appeared on Showtime series, with White portraying Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on Shameless since 2011.

The two regularly post sweet photos of one another on social media, with White saying of his soon-to-be wife on her most recent birthday, “Happy Birthday. You’re my hero and my heart.”

In a post celebrating the beginning of this year, Timlin shared a photo of her beau holding their baby, writing, “2018, you gave me all I’ve ever truly wanted.”

Shameless is scheduled to return for a 10th season in 2019, even after the exit of two major stars — Emmy Rossum (Fiona Gallagher) and Cameron Monaghan (Ian Gallagher). In a November 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator John Wells said there was no end in sight for the hit show.

We can write it forever, because things are going to keep happening to them,” Wells explained. “I suspect on this show, we’re much more likely to just walk away on a Tuesday and let the audience feel like the Gallaghers are out there and doing okay, rather than some calamitous event — the hospital’s closing! The war is over! The president is leaving office! This is really just a story about a family’s life, and going through whatever struggles they’re going through.”

Shameless also stars William H. Macy, Ethan Cutosky, Shanola Hampyon, Steve Howey and Emma Kenney.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremy Allen White