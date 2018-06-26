See All of Joanna Gaines Best Maternity Styles

Joanna Gaines is the more than just a queen when it comes to making maternity looks chic and effortless — she is considered reality TV royalty.

The Fixer Upper alum, 40, has style to spare when it comes to making a house a home, but has also been rocking her fifth pregnancy with flowing maxi dresses, elegant gowns and comfy casual looks.

Earlier this year, Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines announced that they would be expecting another son in January, adding to kids Drake, 13, and Duke 9, and daughters Ella Rose, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8.

Since then, she’s been showing off her bump while going about her business, continuing to work with her husband to make Waco, Texas a little more beautiful, one shiplap at a time.

While Gaines gave birth to her fifth on June 23, her maternity style will forever be an inspiration to all her fans. Keep scrolling to see how her style has evolved while her bump grew.

Floral Maternity Dress

Joanna looked like pregnant perfection in this mustard floral maxi dress, pairing the look with a bronze bangle and loose curls.

Keeping it casual

Most days, however, Joanna is keeping it much more casual, looking fresh and comfortable in a pair of medium wash jeans, graphic tee and tan cardigan — paired of course with a beaming smile.

Dressing up

Joanna also dressed her bump — and her beau — up while attending a benefit for the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The HGTV personality looked elegant in a black one-shouldered gown paired with a low ponytail and minimal accessories.

On the set

While filming for their hit HGTV show, Chip and Joanna kept things comfy in matching jeans and zip up hoodies. Joanna kept her bump mostly covered in her casual athleisure wear and tied her hair half back for a cute maternity look that’s easy to emulate.

Pretty in yellow

Joanna is giving off some seriously sunny vibes in this long yellow sun dress, which she paired with leather sandals and loose waves.

Bumpin’ in black

While you can’t see most of this maternity look, we’re living for Joanna’s black maxi dress, which showcased her baby bump in a way that was both comfy and chic.

Comfy and cute

Lazy mornings drinking a hot beverage calls for totally cute pajamas, and that’s exactly what the Fixer Upper star did while relaxing in cropped navy sweatpants and a long-sleeved gray tee.

Making her mark

Getting down and dirty requires some serious work clothes, and Joanna wasn’t letting pregnancy slow her down. Looking capable and cute, she made her mark in blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Rustic chic

No one makes a maxi dress look more casual chic than Joanna! Rocking a dark teal cap-sleeved dress tied up at the ankle, she showcased her taupe ankle boots in this photoshoot outfit.