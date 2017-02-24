Savannah Guthrie Goes Fresh-Faced in Sweet Snap With Newborn Son, Reveals Return to ‘Today’

Savannah Guthrie welcomed her second child, son Charley, in December 2016, and the Today show host has been soaking up every second with her newborn since his arrival.

Guthrie hasn’t been shy about sharing her adorable baby on social media, and took to Instagram this week to post a fresh-faced selfie with her son. The mom of two also used the sweet post to reveal the date of her long-awaited return to the Today show, sharing that she will be back on our screens March 3.

“Hey, little one, you’re not the *only* good reason to wake up early!!” Guthrie wrote. “I’m headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!”

This wasn’t Guthrie’s first time on maternity leave, as she and husband Michael Feldman welcomed daughter Vale back in August 2014.

“The best part about being on maternity leave is just having the days stretch out in front of me and I have only one thing to do, and that’s to take care of this little baby,” Guthrie told Today at the time. “Even though being a mom is the most challenging thing I’ve ever tried to do, I’ve never felt more exhilarated and relaxed and peaceful and joyous — even on those nights when she’s waking up every couple of hours. I just feel thankful.”

“I hope that I’m going to take this new found patience and calm and bring it back with me to work and to the craziness of this big and exciting job,” she added. “It’s changed me in every way.”

