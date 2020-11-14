Sasha Pieterse, ‘Dancing With the Stars' and 'Pretty Little Liars' Alum, Welcomes Baby

✖

Pretty Little Liars alum Sasha Pieterse is officially a mom. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby boy, whom she named Hendrix. According to E! News, this is the first child for Pieterse and her husband, Hudson Shaeffer, who wed in 2018.

"One week ago today our lives changed forever," Pieterse wrote alongside an incredibly sweet set of photos featuring her baby boy. "After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall. We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours." The Dancing With the Stars alum shared that she was pregnant back in May, around the time of her 2nd wedding anniversary. At the time, she captioned a photo of her husband placing a kiss on her baby bump with, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time [wink emoji]) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse)

Pieterse continued to thank Shaeffer for being by her side during this exciting new phase in their lives. The actor continued, "@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter Happy Anniversary baby!" Ever since she announced her pregnancy news, Pieterse has been very open about sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media. Back in June, on Father's Day, she even penned a lovely message for Shaeffer in which she wrote that she knows that he'll be the best father to their little one.

"Happy Father's Day to my handsome husband and daddy-to-be @hudsonsheaffer," she wrote on Instagram. "I already know you are going to be an effortlessly wonderful father and not just because you are already the best dad to our two little monster fur babies. Seeing you with our baby will be the highlight of my life. I love you so much!"