‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Sasha Pieterse Marries Hudson Sheaffer

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse married Hudson Sheaffer at an Irish Castle on Sunday.

The 22-year-old actress and the 28-year-old Scheaffer tied the knot at the Leslie Estate, a castle in Glaslough, Ireland, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pieterse wore a custom Christian Siriano gown, with a XIV Karats necklace and Zadig & Voltaie bracelets.

The couple got engaged in December 2015. Over the next two years, Pieterse gained almost 70 pounds over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. During this period, Sheaffer was there to help the Dancing With The Stars contestant get through the most difficult challenges of her life.

“He’s incredible,” Pieterse told PEOPLE in October 2017. “I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens.”

“A heart as big as Sasha’s has the capacity for a generation. She breaks down bitterness and sorrow. She influences and advocates to improve. She always has an Inclusive mindset with a special talent for love and affection,” Sheaffer wrote on Instagram last year. “She provokes genuine conversation with love, honesty and respect. She challenges to always live life full and true to one’s self. She is my hero.”

The actress said their relationship is built on “honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love,” adding, “I think it’s incredible that I have all of that in him, and I’m excited to start our life together.”

Pieterse opened up about the medical condition in September 2017 when she appeared on DWTS.

“I had no idea what was going on and I didn’t have any way of solving it,” she said. “Very recently I was diagnosed with PCOS, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone imbalance. Finally, I knew why this was happening to me.”

After she was eliminated on DWTS, she said she lost 37 lbs while on the ABC series.

“I’m feeling like me again,” Pieterse said on DWTS. “It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.”

Pieterse is best known for playing Alison DiLaurentis on Pretty Little Liars. She will be reprising the role on Freeform’s upcoming spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Earlier this month, Freeform ordered the show straight to series, with 10 episodes debuting in 2019.

The series is based on PLL author Sara Shepard’s 2014 book The Perfectionists and will also star PLL‘s Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal. Sydney Park will star as the third “perfectionist,” Caitlin. It is set in the town of Beacon Heights, where the first-ever murder puts the students’ secrets and lies under the spotlight.