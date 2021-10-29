Sarah Jessica Parker Share Rare Photo of Son James for His ‘Bittersweet’ 19th Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker’s son James Wilkie Broderick is officially 19! On Thursday, the Sex and the City star, 56, helped kick off her son’s birthday celebrations by sharing a rare social media tribute as she marked his big day, which she admitted was “bittersweet” in a post reflecting on the changing times.

In her heartfelt post, which was accompanied by a rare closeup photo of the teen, Parker shared with her followers that her son was officially marking another year of life. The Golden Globe winner went on to note that the special occasion was “bittersweet,” as James couldn’t be with family to celebrate. Parker wrote, “he doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell.” She added, “new adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings,” before sharing that “on this one, it’s bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parker welcomed James back in 2002 with her husband Matthew Broderick, with whom she also shares 12-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell. While the proud mom typically keeps her children out of the spotlight, she breaks that rule on special occasions. Back in May, Parker shared another post marking the “sunset of his high school career.” At the time she wrote, “it’s a milestone. Not fully understood til it’s on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter… Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent. We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation.”

In September, Parker shared in an emotional social media post saying that she was “gutted” as James headed off for his first year of college and her daughters started seventh grade. Parker said “this house is different” and she was “gutted at the time passed. Passing,” but also “exhilarated by the possibilities that await them.”

Amid all of the big events in his life, Parker’s fans were eager to help James mark his 19th birthday, with many jumping into the comments section of the actress’ post with birthday messages. Author Jessica Seinfeld wrote, “This killed me. So perfectly described. James! We love you!” Kristin Chenoweth commented, “I’m dying! I haven’t seen him in so long. All grown up!”