Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of 'Beloved' Son James Wilkie on His 18th Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a collection of rare photos of James Wilkie, her eldest child with husband and fellow actor Matthew Broderick. James celebrated his 18th birthday on Wednesday, prompting his mother to share a tribute to her "first-time voter." Broderick and Parker married in 1997 and are also parents to twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 11.

Parker, 55, shared five photos of James as a kid, including one showing him leaping from one hotel bed to another. "My beloved son, James Wilkie, on this day, you are 18 years old," the Hocus Pocus star wrote. "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident, and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first-time voter. I love you so."

The post earned thousands of comments, including some from Parker's famous friends, who also wished James a happy birthday. "These are adorable pictures! HB James Wilkie, you sure hit the jackpot with Sarah and Matthew," Amy Sedaris wrote. "Magical cutie HBD," Mary McDonald wrote, adding a heart emoji. "Happy Birthday JW, we love you, even as an adult!!" Willie Garson added.

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, Parker said she was proud of her children with Broderick, particularly noting that James had a "great friend group." She said the famous couple makes sure they have important conversations as a family regularly. "Our lives are unpredictable, and we’re not always here when we want to be," the Sex and the City star said at the time. "We can’t always do drop-off and pick-up. But I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people."

Tabitha and Loretta have such diverging interests that Parker said it feels like they are not twins. “They have different interests,” she told PEOPLE. “They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her.’ Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”

Parker recently reunited with her Hocus Pocus co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy for a reunion to raise funds for the New York Restoration Project. The event kicks off on Friday at 8 p.m. ET and tickets cost $10. Midler also recently confirmed they will be filming a Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+.