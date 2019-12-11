Ryan Reynolds Reveals Blake Lively and Third Child Are ‘Doing Great’

Months after welcoming his third daughter with wife Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds is giving fans an update on how mom and baby are doing. Appearing in New York City to promote his Netflix film 6 Underground, the actor opened up about his home life and how he is adjusting to being a father of three.

“They are doing great,” the actor, 43, told Extra of Lively and their daughter before going on to confess that being a father to three girls isn’t easy.

“I kind of like my life. I’m really sort of into my children, which I know isn’t popular to say,” he said. “It’s hard, three girls. Yeah, but I really wouldn’t want to ghost anyone, especially those guys. If I was able to be dead for a day, it would be nice to unplug from technology.”

According to a source who spoke to Closer Weekly, “Ryan and Blake are amazing parents and make it work,” the source said, adding that caring for their three girls, while hectic, is “a joint effort.”

“Ryan’s a fantastic, hands-on dad. He’ll often volunteer to do diaper duty or watch the kids if Blake needs some ‘me time,’” the source claimed. “They feel blessed that she is such a good baby. She is already starting to sleep through the night!”

Parents to James, 4, and Inez, 3, Reynolds and Lively welcomed their third child this fall. While a source confirmed to Us Weekly in a report published on Oct. 4 that the couple had quietly welcomed their little one months ago, the source alleging that the baby is “about two months old,” Reynolds and Lively did not confirm the news until an Oct. 17 tweet showing them with their daughter in British Columbia.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Shortly after, Lively had shared her Amazon Baby Registry alongside brand new pregnancy photos.

“My friends are popping out kids and I’m sick of having to type up a new ‘must have’ list each time. I’m not THAT good of a friend,” she joked. “So here it is, all in one place. These are the specific products that have helped me with my little ones. Yes this is an ad, but that doesn’t make it untrue.”

“I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid, I do learn more,” she continued. “Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their ‘must haves’ with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna need it.”

Reynolds and Lively married in 2012. They announced that they were expecting their third child together in May of this year when attending the Detective Pikachu premiere.