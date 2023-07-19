Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Have an Epic Gender Reveal for Their First Child

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss just found out if they are having a boy or a girl. Entertainment Tonight attended the couple's gender reveal party, which was held at Common Ground in New York City. Cabrera smashed a decorative guitar and showered the guest in a cloud of pink powder, which means the couple is having a girl. Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight spoke to Cabrera and Bliss who talked about how they found out they were going to be new parents.

The couple admitted they were not trying to have a kid, and Bliss took seven pregnancy tests to make sure they are having a baby. "What we figured out after was, like, there's never the 'perfect' time," Cabrera said. "It would always be like, you know, 'This is in the way, this is in the way.' But what if we miss this?"

Congratulations to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera 💝



Cabrera went on to say that he and Bliss are planning a co-ed baby shower. "We like to entertain people," he shared. "[We like to find a] good excuse to get people together, 'cause obviously, at this point of our life, everyone's so busy and everyone's doing so many things. So getting together seems harder and harder these days."

Cabrera, 41, married Bliss, 31, in April 2022 after two years of dating. The musician is known for his songs "On the Way Down" and "True" as both reached the top 20 of the Billboard charts. Cabrera has also appeared on several reality shows, including The Ashlee Simpson Show, The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings.

Bliss is one of the top stars in WWE. She joined the professional wrestling promotion in 2013 and worked in the developmental territory NXT. Bliss was in NXT for three years before she was called up to the main roster in 2016. In her WWE career, Bliss has won the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. She is also a Money in the Bank winner and the second Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history. Bliss' last appearance in WWE was in January when she lost to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble, and that match was for the Raw Women's Championship.