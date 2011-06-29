Rosie Huntington Whiteley Pregnant With Second Child With 'Fast and Furious' Star Jason Statham

✖

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are adding another member to their family. On Thursday, Aug. 19, the model took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting their second child, sharing a long series of selfies leading up to a baby bump reveal at the end. "Taaa daahhh!!" she captioned the post, adding, "#round2."

The two are already parents to 4-year-old son Jack, who was born in 2017. "Our little man arrived!" Huntington-Whiteley wrote on social media at the time of his birth. "Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th." In April 2020, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress shared in an Instagram Q&A that she and Statham were "lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment," adding of her son at the time, "He's turning 3 in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!!"

The British star added she was "really proud" to say her son has a "proper English accent," although he "does have the same booming loud voice as Jason." As for the little one's resemblance to mom and dad, she added he "looks very much like me when I was young but with Jason's eye color." Asked if they were interested in having more children, Huntington-Whiteley said she and the Fast & Furious star "would love to."

The supermodel and her now-fiancé first met in 2009 and confirmed their engagement at the 2016 Golden Globes. In 2015, Huntington-Whiteley explained how her relationship with Statham had changed life for her to The EDIT. "People go crazy for Jason," she said. "It can become a frenzy walking down the street with him." She continued, "People will say, ‘What do you mean you don’t do your own grocery shopping?’ But I go to the supermarket and there are 20 photographers watching it. Doing normal stuff just isn’t the same."

As for having kids, she said at the time, "Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England. But it's not always as simple as that...I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I'm sure."