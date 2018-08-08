Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Son Steals Premiere-Night Spotlight in Adorable Family Photo

Jason Statham celebrated the premiere of his new movie, The Meg, on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley by his side as the pair walked the blue carpet.

Before they got there, the couple almost had an extra attendee, as their 13-month-old son, Jack, clearly wanted to go along for the fun.

Huntington-Whiteley shared photos of the moments on Instagram, showing the couple standing at the door as their son ran to his parents.

“Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j,” the model captioned the image along with a red heart.

Another shot sees little Jack hugging his dad’s legs as the duo prepares to leave.

“Fam,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote.

Along with the snaps of Jack, Huntington-Whiteley also shared a few selfies she and Statham snapped in the car on the way to the premiere.

“Ride or die for life,” she captioned a grinning photo of the pair.

For the premiere, Huntington-Whiteley opted for a black Stella McCartney gown and gold statement earrings, while Statham was classic in a navy suit.

Jack was born in June 2017 and the couple has been extremely private about their first child in the months since. While Huntington-Whiteley occasionally shares glimpses of the 1-year-old on social media, she never shows his face.

In June, the Rose Inc. founder shared a snap of Statham and Jack to celebrate father’s day, posting a photo of the pair walking hand in hand down a sunny sidewalk.

“How is it even possible to love two people so much?! Happy Father’s Day babe,” she wrote. “I love you beyond words, seeing you as a Dad melts my heart every second of every day— so lucky to be on this wild ride with you xxx.”

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham had been dating for about five years before getting engaged in January 2016. The model debuted her engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards that month when she accompanied Statham to the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Huntington-Whiteley spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about balancing motherhood with her career.

“When you have a baby, your whole life changes,” she said. “I took a bit of time off and had my baby; I tried to take the time at home to enjoy those first special months with my family. I have a wonderful personal life with lots of love and fun.”

