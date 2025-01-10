Ronda Rousey Welcomes Baby No. 2, Reveals First Photos

Ronda Rousey is officially a mom of two! The former MMA fighter and wrestler, 37, announced Thursday that she welcomed her second child, daughter Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne, with her husband Travis Browne.

Rousey announced her daughter’s birth on Instagram, where she shared a sweet video of her eldest daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, 3, meeting her baby sister. The post also included other images of the newly-expanded family of three, with Rousey in one photo seen cradling her newborn.

“Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound,” Rousey captioned the post, referring to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. She concluded the post by revealing her daughter’s name, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne, which pays homage to her Hawaiian heritage, as Rousey’s husband was born Travis Kuualiialoha Browne in Honolulu.

Little Liko’ula’s arrival comes after Rousey first announced in July that she and Browne were expecting their second child together. The professional wrestler shared the exciting news during her panel for her first graphic novel, Expecting the Unexpected, at San Diego Comic Con.

Rousey and Browne, who is also dad to sons Keawe Browne and Kaleo Browne with his ex-wife Erin Browne, married in August 2017. Opening up about their journey to parenthood on The Diary of a CEO podcast earlier this year, Rousey revealed that she suffered two miscarriages in 2019.

“I found out I was pregnant right before the show started filming,” she said, referring to 9-1-1. “I found out I was pregnant right before the show started filming, and then my finger got chopped off from a boat door falling on it. We went and got checked out, the baby seemed fine, but then I had a miscarriage a couple of weeks later.”

Rousey said she was “depressed and drinking and smoking and not taking care of myself” after the tragedy. The 2008 Olympics bronze medalist explained that she “got pregnant right away again, and then we never saw a heartbeat that time. But I wasn’t expecting anything more because I just wasn’t taking care of myself during that time.”

After suffering the two pregnancy losses, Rousey and Browne went on to welcome their first child together in September 2021, Rousey announcing her daughter’s birth at the time by sharing her name.