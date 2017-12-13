‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson and ‘Shark Tank’ Investor Robert Herjavec Expecting Twins

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec recently told fans they were expecting, and now they’ve revealed that twins are on the way.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple said to PEOPLE. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her Shark Tank investor husband broke the initial news on Monday with an adorable Instagram post.

The photo showed a sonogram with an unborn child giving a thumbs up.

“It’s a thumbs up,” Johnson captioned the post. She also added emojis of a thumbs up, a pregnant woman and pink hearts.

“It’s a thumbs up” 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

The couple met in 2015 when they were partners on Dancing With the Stars. They married in July 2016, and these upcoming twins will be their first children together.

Herjavec is also a father to three children from a previous marriage, but this will be Johnson’s first.