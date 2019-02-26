Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Team up to Set the Record Straight on ‘Co-Parenting’ Amid Custody Rumors

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are setting the record straight in regards to rumors of a heated custody battle over 2-year-old daughter Dream.

On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Twitter to finally break his silence on the swelling rumors that he and his ex-fiancée, whom he shares Dream with, are locked in a contentious battle over custody of their only child, stating that there are currently “no open” cases.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote, referring to Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White.

The statement was co-signed by Chyna, who retweeted the message, adding, “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

The couple, who had begun dating in 2016 and later became engaged, have been rumored to be locked in a tumultuous custody battle ever since they called off their engagement in April of 2017, just after welcoming Dream. In November of 2017, they were said to have agreed to joint custody.

In the months that followed, however, rumors swirled that there was still tension between Kardashian and Chyna as a result of the agreement, and in November of 2018, it had been reported that Kardashian had filed legal documents seeking to have his child support payments lowered. Initially set at $20,000 every month, it was alleged that he “can no longer afford” them and was hoping to have them lowered to a payment that better suited his reported $10,000 per month salary.

Claiming that he was no longer involved in filming for his family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, due to the restraining order Chyna had filed against him, he claimed that it had been an “extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally.” The alleged documents also stated that Kardashian wanted to “maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

The legal filings were followed by Chyna’s own mother suggesting that the star was unfit to parent, stating that she didn’t “think nothing is wrong with children going with their dad ’til their mothers get, you know, better.”

Although their relationship has made headlines, the couple had expressed their desire to co-parent Dream, with Chyna having previously told PEOPLE that she believes “the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect.”