Ric Flair Pays Tribute to Stepson Sebastian Kidder Following His Death at 24

Ric Flair is mourning the loss of his stepson, Sebastian Kidder. The up-and-coming musician died by suicide on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the age of 24, with Flair, who was married to Kidder’s mother, Wendy Barlow, for six years, taking to social media the following day to pay emotional tribute.

“I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian’s Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013,” the 75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer wrote on Instagram alongside an image of himself and his stepson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Flair’s son Reid, whom he shared with ex-wife Elizabeth Harrell, died in March 2013 following an accidental drug overdose. The 25-year-old was discovered in a Charlotte hotel room.

Reflecting on that loss and the loss of Kidder, Flair said, “I Still Every Day Of My Life Think About Reid As You Will Continue To Think About Sebastian. You Can’t Blame Yourselves As I Blamed Myself For Making Reid My Best Friend Instead Of Being A Good Parent. Sometimes We Get So Close To Our Kids, We Forget That They Need Us In So Many Different Ways.”

Flair had been involved in Kidder’s life for more than a decade after he sparked romance with the singer’s mother, whom he married in 2013. The wrestler, who announced his split from Barlow last month, said he was “thankful” for the time he had with his stepson, adding that he has “So Many Great Memories & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up!”

“He Stood Tall By His Mother Along With The Whole Family- Sophia, Paris, And Summer, While I Was Dying. He Was So Unselfish Sharing His Mother With Me As I Was Dying. And Also, At The Passing Of My Son Reid,” he continued. “He Was Multi-Talented & In Everybody’s Eyes A Huge Success And Will Always Be Remembered That Way. I’m So Sorry! Wendy, Please Stay Strong & Don’t Let Anything Deter You From All Your Successful Endeavors You Have In Place In The Future. God Bless You Both! Rest In Peace Sebastian!”

Kidder’s mother confirmed her son’s passing to TMZ Sunday, telling the outlet, “I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men and mental health.” She also paid tribute to her son on social media, with Flair replying to the post, “I’m So Sorry! Wendy, Please Stay Strong & Don’t Let Anything Deter You From All Your Successful Endeavors You Have In Place In The Future. God Bless You Both! Rest In Peace Sebastian.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.