Singer Sebastian Dies by Suicide: Musician Was WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson

Wrestling icon Ric Flair’s stepson, up-and-coming musician Sebastian Kidder, has died. Flair’s ex-partner and Kidder’s mother, Wendy Barlow, confirmed to TMZ that her son died by suicide on Saturday, Oct. 26, the outlet reporting that Kidder died after suffering a gunshot wound at the family’s home in Georgia. He was 24.

“I am devastated and shocked,” Barlow told the outlet. “This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health.”

Barlow also announced her son’s passing on Instagram, where she shared one of the final photos Kidder had posted on his own Instagram on Saturday shortly before his passing. Barlow wrote, “There are no words to express the pain I am feeling from the loss of my Baby @sebastianonthemic. Mommy Loves you.”

Kidder is the son of Barlow and a past partner, though Flair had been part of his life for more than a decade, with Kidder telling Good Day Atlanta earlier this year, per Us Weekly, that “growing up with Ric Flair as a stepdad was very different and very unique.” The wrestler and Barlow married in 2018 and announced their split after 13 years in September.

Paying tribute to his stepson Sunday night, the 75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer said he is “So Thankful For The Time I Had With Sebastian. I Have So Many Great Memories & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up!” Flair also reflected on the loss of his son Reid, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 25 in March 2013, writing, “I Can Only Imagine What Wendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013.” Flair added that Kidder “Was Multi-Talented & In Everybody’s Eyes A Huge Success And Will Always Be Remembered That Way.”

The Atlanta-based musician’s passing comes amid his growing music career. Kidder, who got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor at age 10 on The Walking Dead, released his first studio album, Under the Moon, in July. He told Fox 5 Atlanta that the album was inspired by “a lot of pain, a lot of suffering, a lot of crying in a corner just hoping the words come out… Very romance-filled is probably the core of the album. I’d say romance and a lot of sexual energy.”

Throughout his musical journey, he received support from both his mother and Flair. After Kidder released his first music video, “Goth Girl at Bar,” in June, Flair posted a clip of the video to Instagram, writing, “Congratulations @sebastianonthemic On The Release Of Your First Music Video.”

Along with Kidder, Barlow is also mom to three daughters. Flair, meanwhile, shares son David and daughter Megan with his ex-wife Leslie Goodman, as well as daughter Charlotte with ex-wife Elizabeth Harrell.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.