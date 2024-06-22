Remy Ma's Son Jayson Scott Charged With First-Degree Murder

Jayson Scott, the 23-year-old son of Grammy-nominated rapper and television personality Remy Ma, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in New York. The charges stem from a fatal shooting that allegedly occurred three years ago in Queens.

According to the New York Police Department, Scott faces accusations of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux, reports FOX 5 NY. The incident, which took place on June 7, 2021, resulted in Guillebeaux sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. In addition to the murder charges, Scott is also facing counts of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that another suspect has been apprehended in relation to the case. Investigators are exploring the possibility that the murder may have been a hired hit.

Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, is a platinum-selling artist known for her work with Terror Squad and her solo career. Her attorney, Dawn M. Florio, has issued a statement addressing the situation. The statement cites that Scott was arrested based on "very serious unfounded allegations" and stresses Remy Ma's commitment to proving her son's innocence.

Florio's statement reads in part: "Remy Ma wished to address this situation personally, but has been strongly advised by our office not to say anything publicly — as most people in this situation are, as the case is still active. To be clear, Jayson Scott is innocent and Remy Ma is committed to proving his innocence and fully supporting her child during this time."

The legal team representing Scott and Remy Ma has called for a thorough investigation by the NYPD to uncover the truth behind the allegations. They have also requested privacy for the family as they deal with this challenging time and attempt to establish Scott's innocence.

Scott, also known as "Jace Smith," has appeared alongside his mother in several episodes of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York. Remy Ma's own history with the legal system lends depth to the story. In 2008, she was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of assault, weapons possession, and attempted coercion.

The charges stemmed from an incident where she shot and wounded an acquaintance following a dispute over missing money. Remy Ma maintained that the shooting was accidental, and her legal team suggested that the victim may have exaggerated the facts for potential financial gain through a civil suit.

After serving six years, Remy Ma was released in 2014. Since then, she has worked to rebuild her career and reputation in the music industry. She received Grammy nominations for her collaborations with Fat Joe on "Lean Back" in 2004 and "All The Way Up" in 2017.

She is married to fellow rapper Papoose, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie. Their relationship has been featured prominently in reality television, including Love & Hip Hop: New York and their own show, Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackie.

Most recently, Remy Ma has been focusing on her all-female rap battle league, Chrome 23. She appeared on Good Day New York to discuss the league's success, including a sold-out event at Sony Hall.