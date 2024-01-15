Remy Ma's Marriage to Husband Papoose — Everything to Know

For years, rappers Remy Ma and Papoose embodied love and hip-hop. But their reign as rap's royal couple is suspected to be over. Rumors and speculation have run wild for months about their union being over after Remy was spotted with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain in what some call inappropriate situations for a married woman. A leaked audio call published by TMZ features the man in question confirming his affair with the "Conceited" rapper. In the audio, he says he was sworn to secrecy by Remy, but Papoose confronted him and assaulted him over the relationship. He also says he doesn't mind if Remy decides to stop seeing him to salvage her marriage. But before Remy and Papoose's alleged estrangement, they were seemingly unbreakable.

They first crossed paths in 2004 at an industry event and were introduced by a mutual friend. They became close friends, spending time together at the studio and hanging out around New York. At the time, fans believed the two were linked because Remy had Papoose listed as her top friend on MySpace. They continued dating, but a nightclub altercation would threaten everything. Remy was accused of shooting a friend for stealing from her. She faced trial for assault, and despite pleading her innocence, she was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2008. Determined to prove his dedication, and while they were engaged, they exchanged vows over a jailhouse call. Remy credits Papoose for keeping her hope alive while incarcerated.

Upon her release, the couple signed on to do Love & Hip Hop: New York. Remy's journey to assimilate back into society and the music industry while under strict parole conditions was a central storyline. Papoose kept her focus, and away from trouble on a show that thrives off drama.

They had their fairytale dream wedding on the show in a winter wonderland-themed ceremony. During their 10-year anniversary, they renewed their vows. At the ceremony, they announced their pregnancy. Both had children from previous relationships and had suffered a miscarriage. It was Papoose's dream to start a family together. Their daughter, named after Remy, was born in 2018. She's nicknamed "The Golden Child."