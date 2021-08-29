Reese Witherspoon Shares Another Identical Snap With Her Oldest Kids

✖

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe's children certainly bear a strong resemblance to their parents, as demonstrated by The Morning Show's star's latest Instagram post. Witherspoon shared a photo of her two oldest children, Ava and Deacon, and they're all nearly identical. "Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mom," she wrote.

Witherspoon shares her daughter and son with her ex-husband Phillippe. The two said "I do" in 1999 after being on the set of Cruel Intentions. The former pair decided to go their separate ways in 2008, but have joint custody of their children. Witherspoon is now remarried to Jim Toth and their shares son Tennessee Toth with him. Phillippe shares daughter Kai Knapp with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Witherspoon loves to share glimpses into her personal life with her kids. Witherspoon has always been very close with her kids throughout the years, despite the divorce. She's managed to keep fans in the loop on her personal life by sharing sweet memories she has with her kids, including honoring Ava when she turned 21 years old, relishing in the moment and looking back on time wondering where it all went so fast. "Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman," she gushed in her Instagram post.

"Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me," she continued. "Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much [Ava Phillippe]." Her sweet daughter commented on the post saying, "love you the most, mama." As Phillippe's grown throughout the years, fans can't help but gush how similar she and her mom look and both doing a phenomenal job of sharing photos of their moments together online, giving fans, even more, to gush over.