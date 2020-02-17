Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Look Identical as Ever During Ski Trip

It’s no secret that Reese Witherspoon‘s kids look basically identical to their famous mom, none more so than Witherspoon’s 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe. Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo went on a ski trip together, and Witherspoon shared a selfie from the getaway on social media, posting a photo of the two smiling as they rode on a ski lift that had some of her followers seeing double.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 16, 2020 at 9:06am PST

“Weekend ski bunnies,” Witherspoon captioned the moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Twins!” commented comedian Phoebe Robinson. “Hope you gorgeous angels are having an amazing time!”

“Beautiful!!!!” exclaimed Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson. “Kisses to you BOTH,” wrote Kerry Washington, while Gabrielle Union also declared the pair “Twins.”

“You need to text me asap and let me know why and how you look 12 and who can do that to me,” joked singer Holly Williams.

Ava also commented on her mom’s post, writing, “i love youuuu” along with a red heart emoji.

In 2017, Witherspoon brought her daughter to the Big Little Lies premiere and told Vanity Fair that she does see the family resemblance.

“I do see the resemblance,” she said. “She’s a beautiful person inside and out. She’s just a good soul. I’m not sure what she thinks. I’m just ‘Mom’ to her. We’re happy to share this wonderful experience. I really have a rich, personal relationship with my daughter. I have a really great career, and it’s nice to be able to share it with my kids.”

Witherspoon shares Ava and son Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and 7-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth. On Valentine’s Day, Witherspoon posted a sweet tribute to Toth on Instagram, sharing a pair of photos of the couple, the first from this year’s Golden Globe Awards and the second a snap of the two wearing cozy clothes and posing in a warehouse.

“Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality,” the Oscar winner wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 14, 2020 at 7:50am PST

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader,” Witherspoon told PEOPLE of Toth in 2018. “He knows how to get people together. He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Monica Schipper