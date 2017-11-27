Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Was a Real-Life Princess at Paris Debut

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe, officially made her debut on Saturday at the annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris, with her mom and stepdad, Jim Toth, on hand to offer their support.

Le Bal, Paris ! @avaphillippe A post shared by Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:26am PST

Phillippe was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, a polo-playing acquaintance of Prince William, and the duo danced the first waltz to a song from the film La La Land, E! News reports.

The 18-year-old Phillippe absolutely shined in a custom gold Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ballgown and was escorted down the red carpet by her mom.

@AVAPHILLIPPE has officially made her introduction to society ✨ At Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris, Ava was one of twenty women to be featured and one of six American women chosen ✨ Dressed by #GiambattistaValli Haute Couture and escorted by the Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, #India, Ava defined #Hollywood royalty. A post shared by LA FASHION WEEK (@lafw) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

The ball, held at the Peninsula Paris, featured 20 debutantes and six Americans, including Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori. Several famous daughters including Sophia Stallone, Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, Autumn Whitaker, Lily Collins and Billie Lourd have all made their debuts at the event in previous years. The ball was launched in 1992 by French publicist Ophélie Renouard and introduces young women from prominent families around the world into society.

Witherspoon and her family were in Paris over the weekend as well, with the actress and her daughter attending the traditional “day before” breakfast and run-through on Friday, according to People.

Me & les princesses de Hollywood #avaphillippe et #loriharvey au Bal des débutantes @lebal.paris @thepeninsulaparis A post shared by mariongalyramounot (@mariongalyramounot) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:24am PST

The mom of three also shared a few snaps from the trip on Instagram, including a shot of herself and 5-year-old son Tennessee enjoying some French fries in France.

French fries. You know…Literally. 😂 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

