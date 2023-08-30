Reese Witherspoon Got a Confidence Boost from Daughter Ava Phillippe Before Divorce

Reese Witherspoon got an injection of some "legendary" praise in the days leading to her surprise divorce announcement from her husband Jim Toth. According to E! News, Ava Phillippe delivered a loving tribute to her mother on March 22, only a few days before the final decision went public. It was also WItherspoon's birthday.

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this legendary lady I'm lucky enough to call my mama!" Phillippe wrote in the caption of the post. "She is truly a force of nature. While I am endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she's accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world as a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person.

"With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life!" she continued. "Love you always [Reese Witherspoon]."

Witherspoon added her own love in the comments, showing some appreciation for the kind words. "How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you ??" she wrote.

The Sweet Home Alabama star shocked fans with the reveal that she and Toth were divorcing. "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple wrote in a statement on social media. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

According to Page Six, the divorce is not the result of any drama or strife between the couple. "There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don't really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," a source told Page Six. The couple initially married in 2011 after announcing their engagement a year before.