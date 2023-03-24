Reese Witherspoon Announces Divorce From Husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are ending their marriage. In a joint statement (per PEOPLE), the two announced on Friday they are getting a divorce just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary. Witherspoon and Toth got married on March 26, 20111 in Ojai, California.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in the statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time." This story is developing.