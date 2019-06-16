Prince William’s Father’s Day Tribute Photos Stir Fans After Family Members Noticeably Absent

Prince William’s latest tribute in honor of Father’s Day proves it wouldn’t be a holiday without a little dad shaming from social media users.

In a post shared Sunday to William’s Instagram on behalf of Kensington Palace, William and Kate celebrated Father’s Day with two photos honoring the royal papa. In the first image, William can be seen with infant son, Louis and in the second, the Duke of Cambridge honors his own father, Prince Charles, with a snapshot of the two walking together with a helicopter in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, fans took to the comments section seemingly confused over Prince George, 5 and Princess Charlotte, 4, missing from the Father’s Day tributes.

View this post on Instagram Happy Father’s Day! A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 16, 2019 at 1:59am PDT

However, fans took to the comments section seemingly confused over Prince George, 5 and Princess Charlotte, 4, missing from the Father’s Day tributes.

“Sorry, I don’t agree with the photo’s choice. Where are Charlotte and George? Where is Kate’s father?” one fan asked.

Another interjected, “Apparently Kate doesn’t have a dad and William only has one child.”

Others took issue over the fact that this kind of tribute was not around for Mother’s Day.

“It’s strange that there was no post for Mother’s Day,” another wrote with a thinking emoji. “Maybe there’ll be one next year. Perhaps they were too busy with the brothers splitting their Instagram accounts.”

“Need a potrait (sic) Prince William with the three of his children” another added with a prayer hands emoji.

Another user asked, “Why is only one son pictured with Prince William?” to which a fellow user joked, “Maybe Louis is William’s favourite child.”

While the royal family has not commented on the exclusion of George, Charlotte, Middleton and even a tribute for her own father, Prince Harry had a tribute that went without a hitch and just featured a snapshot of his infant son, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Father’s Day by posting a new, up-close image of their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal couple took to their official Instagram page Sunday to share a photograph of infant Archie clutching onto his father’s finger.

“Happy Father’s Day,” the caption on the photo reads. “Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The image is the first of the tot since they welcomed him this past May and subsequently introduced him in a series of snapshots at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle just days after his birth.

Photo credit: Getty Images