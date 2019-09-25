Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Makes Appearance During South Africa Royal Trip

He may be just four-month’s old, but little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is already showing up for his royal duties. As mom and dad Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out Wednesday morning to meet with famed anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, as part of their South Africa tour, baby Archie was in tow, marking his first royal engagement.

Wearing light blue overalls and matching booties and bearing an uncanny resemblance to his father, Archie was held in the Duchess of Sussex’s arms as they greeted Tutu at his foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. The foundation “contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes” and has the goal of spreading “the teachings and thoughts of the archbishop to new generations.”

During the family of three’s meeting with Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka, they engaged in light conversation, during which Markle revealed that Archie is “an old soul.” Harry later chimed in to add that his son “is used to it already” when speaking of the cameras.

The family was reportedly given several gifts during the meeting, including photos of Archie’s late grandmother Princess Diana and children’s books including Children of God Storybook Bible and Desmond and the Mean Word. Hello! royal editor Emily Nash also reported that they were gifted framed photographs of the late princess meeting late President Nelson Mandela in 1997.

Following the engagement, just one of many of the royal couple’s busy itinerary, the Sussex’s took to their official Instagram account to reflect on the special day.

“Arch meets Archie!” they captioned a photo in part. “This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.”

“‘Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!’” the couple wrote in a second post, which showed Archbishop Tutu sweetly kissing the youngster’s forehead.

Along with marking Archie’s first official royal engagement, the outing marked only a handful of occasions that the young royal has been spotted in public.

His parents had opted to forgo the traditional introduction on the hospital steps following his birth in favor of a more private video filmed within the halls of St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle two days later. After that, Archie had only briefly been spotted attending a polo match and then out for dinner with his parents.