'Source of Great Sadness' for King Charles Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Estrangement

King Charles III is reportedly very sad that he has no relationship with Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A source close to the royal family told Woman that both the king and Prince Harry are sad to know that years are passing without the young royals forming any familial bond with the rest of the royals. However, they said that the main issue between them remains the prince's plea for state-funded security.

Sources close to the king and the prince spoke to reporters for Woman's September issue, revealing that the king has not been taking Prince Harry's phone calls or responding to his correspondence lately. They said the prince turns every conversation to his appeal for official security detail so that his family can visit the U.K., but King Charles does not have any influence over that decision. However, they did note that both the king and the prince are sad to see this feud keeping Prince Archie and Princess Lili away from their family for so long. They noted that the king has only met Princess Lili once back in 2022.

The insiders also noted that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are growing up with no real concept of their royal heritage. They described them as typical "all-American" kids. They have no relationship with their contemporary cousins, including Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For the king, they said this has especially been a "source of great sadness" this year as he has been dealing with his cancer treatment and the treatment of his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Like many other reports, this one says the king is preoccupied with his legacy, including his relationship with the Sussex family. However, the king and other royals apparently fear that Prince Harry and Markle could dominate the royal news cycle and overshadow the very institution of the monarchy itself.

Prince Harry has been suing for the reinstatement of taxpayer-funded security services for his family ever since he and Markle left their royal duties behind in 2020 and moved to the U.S. His case was dismissed by the courts earlier this year, but the prince has been vocal about continuing to pursue it. He told ITV that he will not bring Markle and his children to visit the U.K. until they have that security assurance, due in part to the rhetoric in the British press. So far, he and the king have not commented publicly on reports of their strained relationship.