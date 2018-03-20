Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Baby Name Rumors

Khloé Kardashian is keeping the name of her and Tristan Thompson’s unborn daughter just yet, but she is letting fans in on one she’s not going with: Rose.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member responded to a fan Friday, who mentioned on Twitter the rumor circulating that she was going the floral route for her daughter’s name.

“Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list,” Kardashian replied on the social media platform.

Rumors started that Kardashian was going to name her baby Rose due to the fact that the 33-year-old regularly posts photos of gorgeous rose arrangements on Instagram, most of which are shades of pink and white.

Earlier this month, the Revenge Body host admitted on social media that she and her NBA player boyfriend, 27, were down to choosing a first initial for their baby, narrowing it down to T or K, but they were still debating her name.

Thursday, Kardashian narrowed it down even further, telling one fan on Twitter, “I think im going with a T.”

“@khloekardashian do you have a name picked out for your sweet baby girl yet?” another fan asked the Good American designer in early March.

“NO!!! It’s so hard!!!” Kardashian admitted. “Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out 🤦🏼‍♀️”

In her first television appearance since confirming her pregnancy in December, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that if they were to have a boy, they would go with a name honoring his father Thompson.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said during the January interview. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Kardashian might have been concentrated on picking out a boy’s name due to how sure she was initially that she was carrying a little boy.

“I am pretty much convinced that I am having a boy,” Kardashian said in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians prior to learning that her instincts were wrong.

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she admitted after finding out she would be welcoming a daughter.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian