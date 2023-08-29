Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals 'Issue' With Breast Implants

Jessie James Decker is opening up about the "issue" she's experiencing having breast implants while pregnant. The expectant "I Still Love You" singer, 35, opened up in a recent Instagram Q&A about her plans to breastfeed her fourth child while having implants after being asked if she was "nervous" to do so.

"No. I"ve had implants and nursed just fine," she replied. "I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn't have gone so big." The Dancing With the Stars alum confessed, "Cus when I'm pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size. Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize." She shrugged, "It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I'm over it. Give me some shmediumz."

Jessie announced on Instagram last week that she and husband Eric were expecting their fourth child. The couple is already parents to sons Forrest, 5, and Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9. To announce the news, the country-pop singer shared a video set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" in which she walks out onto a balcony wearing a cropped tank and underwear in order to show off her growing baby bump. "Good morning," the Kittenish founder simply captioned the video, adding the emoji of a shining sun.

In January, the expectant singer said that she and her former football player husband were likely not going to have another baby, but that Eric was refusing to get a vasectomy. In her Instagram Q&A Sunday, Jessie admitted that baby number four "was not planned," but that she and her family were thrilled at the new addition.

"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done," she explained. "But I just feel like God always has other plans. It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we are] happy excited." The "Flip My Hair" singer continued, "Being able to have another little baby is, like, the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon." She also hinted at the date of conception for their upcoming addition to the family, writing that "someone really missed" her in May when she returned home from a trip to Italy.